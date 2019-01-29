More weather warnings issued for Warwickshire

More weather warnings have been issued for Warwickshire by the Met Office.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place across parts of the UK for the next few days.

A yellow weather warning has been issued. Image from Met Office.

Yesterday (Wednesday) a warning was put in place for snow across the county but despite the forecast most areas were not affected by the snow settling and causing issues.

Previously a warning had been put in place to cover this morning but a new yellow warning has been issued from 10pm tonight (Wednesay) until 11am tomorrow (Thursday) for freezing fog and ice.

A warning that had been put in place for snow on Thursday afternoon going into the evening has now been extended.

The previous warning was for between 3pm on Thursday and noon on Friday but it is now in place in the region from 1pm on Thursday until 9pm on Friday.

The Met Office have also said that the weather could lead to travel delays on roads with a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts could also happen.