More than £5,500 given to Kenilworth projects in Rotary's Dragons' Den event

Volunteer projects in Kenilworth were given more than £5,500 in grants after a 'Dragons' Den' style event organised by Kenilworth Rotary.

The 'Bid 4 Awards' event, held at the Holiday Inn on Thursday January 17, saw five groups pitch to a panel of 'dragons', who could award a maximum of £3,000 for each project if they deemed it worthwhile.

The five 'Dragons'. From left: David Myskow, Brian Miles, Jonathan Miller, Victor Lobb and Sukie Banga

The five finalists all had five minutes each to make their pitch, and ten minutes to answer questions from the panel, made up of Rotarians David Myskow, Victor Lobb, Brian Miles, Jonathan Miller and Sukie Banga.

Although it was initially thought the dragons would choose one overall winner, it was decided on the night to honour all the finalists. All five were awarded money.

Diane Miller, Kenilworth Rotary's president, said: "The quality of the presentations and the wording of the pitches were particularly strong.

"We were very impressed with all of them."

The five finalists and their projects were as follows:

Entrust Care Partnership - awarded £1,180 to fund session materials and activities at sessions run for siblings of disabled children,

The Kenilworth Centre - awarded £600 to fund paint and materials for a redecoration of youth space by youngsters,

Balsall Common Primary School - awarded £1,541 to fund a polythermal tunnel for a gardening project,

Myton Hospice - awarded £1,200 to fund three patient cohorts for therapeutic gardening sessions run for terminally ill patients,

Warwick Tree Wardens - awarded £1,150 to fund trees and materials for a tree planting project by the wardens.