More than 100 residents join Warwick Gates Easter egg hunt

More than 100 residents took part in a community Easter egg hunt in Warwick Gates over the weekend.

Last Saturday (March 31) 11 ‘Easter bunnies’ were positioned around the Warwick Gates estate.

The community Easter egg hunt in Warwick Gates.

Children and their families from across Heathcote were given maps and had one hour to try and find them all with a chocolate egg as the prize to claim at the end, alongside refreshments at the church.

The free event was organised by Heathcote Parish Church (formerly known as ‘Warwick Gates Community Church’) and eggs were kindly supplied by the Austin Heath Inspired retirement village.

Rev Rob Budd, the vicar of Heathcote Parish Church, said: “It was fantastic to see so many families involved in this event and having such great fun together.

“I’m grateful to all the volunteers from Heathcote Parish Church who made the event possible and were able to share something of the good news of Easter that we celebrate.”