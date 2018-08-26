More than 100,000 meals packed for those in need at Warwick event

Stars from reality TV show ‘Made in Chelsea’ joined an army of volunteers for a meal packing event to help the world’s most vulnerable people last weekend.

Forever Living Products, which has a branch at Longbridge Manor, hosted a ‘Rise Against Hunger’ food packing event last Sunday.

Made in Chelsea stars Harry Baron and his girlfriend Melissa Tattam joined the team of volunteers to pack 130,000 meals.

A spokesperson from Forever Living said: “The Mayor of Warwick Councillor Richard Eddy came along and opened the event.

“He was extremely friendly - interacting with all our volunteers.

“Harry and Melissa from Made In Chelsea also entered into the spirit of things having their photos taken and working on a packing station; all in all we had a great day.

“It was emotional and uplifting and the sun even came out in the afternoon which wasn’t predicted, in fact it was pretty hot in the marquee so we were glad of cloud earlier in the day.”