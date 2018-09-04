More rooms for students could be added to former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth

A former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth is being turned into student flats - but the applicant now wants to add more rooms to the building.

The old Zaika Lounge, on the corner of Warwick Road and Clarendon Road, was granted permission to be converted into six flats with 23 bedrooms across four floors along with eight car parking spaces by Warwick District Council's planning committee in January.

But applicant JR Gill Investments now wants to add three more rooms to the attic, bringing the total up to 26. An extra car parking space is also being proposed.

Officers at the district council have recommended planning permission be granted.

In their report, the officers said: "There would be no material harm caused to the character of the wider area, the amenity of neighbouring properties or the highway network."

But Kenilworth Town Council objected to the plans, claiming adding three rooms to the attic was 'overdevelopment.'

It also said providing one extra parking space for three more bedrooms was not enough.

Warwick District Council's planning committee will make a decision on the plans at a meeting on Tuesday September 11.