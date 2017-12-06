More new speed limit signs to be put up in Warwick this week

New speed limit signs will be appearing in Warwick this week as part of the Stank’s Island improvements.

The speed limit reduction signs are expected to be put up from Tuesday December 5 to Thursday December 7, weather permitting.

Works will start closest to the town, out to Stanks island and onward.

The new 30mph zone will join up with that which currently ends between St Michael’s Road and Wedgnock Lane roundabout and continue until Stanks Island.

The speed limit will then increase on Stanks Island to 40mph and along the A4177 to join up with the 40mph zone towards Hatton.

Warwickshire County Council have said that disruption will be kept to a minimum and there will be no road closures.

New 20mph speed limit signs have also been installed in the town Centre in the last month as part of the Warwick Town Centre Plan.

In December 2016 plans to change Warwick’s town centre were approved.

The proposals were developed by a working group over the last few years which would transform the traffic management in the town centre.

The proposals included; a 20mph zone for the town centre, wider pavements, new crossing points, cycle lanes, one-way routing along The Butts, High Street and Jury Street and junction alterations at key gateways such as Northgat

It is hoped that the new plans will manage air quality issues, support local businesses, encourage more active lifestyles by increasing pedestrian access and protect historic buildings.