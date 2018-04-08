More handmade poppies added to Warwick Project

The Warwick Poppies Project is continuing to build up its collection of handmade poppies thanks to the help of monthly workshops.

Every month the Market Hall Museum in Market Place, hosts poppy making workshops. The workshops are held to add to the Warwick Poppies 2018 project collection.

The project aims to collect thousands of poppies to create a fitting community tribute to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

On Wednesday (April 4) residents turned up to the museum to make poppies.

A spokesperson from Warwick Poppies 2018 said: “It was another great afternoon workshop at the museum.

“We had a fabulous wreath given to us which was all hand sewn by Cathy Jones, and it’s stunning.

Cathy Jones with her handmade wreath.

“She used her own design and she is now about to make a duplicate.

“A huge bag of poppies were also collected today, not only from the museum, but also from another workshop, held this morning at the Oddfellows Hall in Leamington.

“We really are receiving the most amazing support and St Mary’s Church will be alive with colour in October, as the community pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”