'Miracle' no one seriously hurt after high winds blow bricks and banner down in Kenilworth

Fire crews said it was a miracle no one was seriously hurt after an advertising banner and brickwork was blown down in Warwick Road yesterday (Sunday).

At around 11.50am, high winds blew down the banner and brickwork attached to Savers on the west side of the road. Although one bystander suffered a minor cut, no one was badly hurt.

A crew from Kenilworth Fire Station attended within minutes. They used a ladder to remove loose brickwork and the rest of the banner.

A structural engineer attended to check the stability of the building.

A spokesman for Kenilworth Fire Station said: "Miraculously nobody was seriously injured in this incident. A passerby sustained a minor cut to their arm, they were attended to by paramedics and required no treatment in hospital."

Firefighters made the brickwork safe. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station