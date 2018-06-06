"Mindless" vandals damage phone box and trees in Whitnash

Whitnash Neighbourhood Watch group has reported two cases of "mindless" vandalism which took place in the town on Sunday night going into Monday morning (June 4).

Glass was broken on the newly refurbished red public phone box outside St Margaret's Church.

Vandals damaged trees at Acre Close playing field in Whitnash.

And recently planted trees at Acre Close park have been broken along with their wooden supports.

The group is appealing for any witnesses to or anyone with information about the crimes to contact Whitnash Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01926 684248 or call the general Police number on 101.