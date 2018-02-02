Men suffered injuries when attacked by group in Leamington

Police are looking for witnesses after four men were attacked in Leamington

The four men were getting out of a silver Renault Clio in Augusta Place at around 11.50pm on Wednesday (31 January) when they were attacked by five unknown men.

Three of the men suffered minor head injuries, with one also suffering a serious hand injury.

Two of the men required hospital treatment.

The other man was uninjured.

There was also extensive damage to the car.

The offenders are believed to have left the scene in a dark coloured Ford people carrier.

Det Sgt Alistair Knight from Warwickshire Police said: “We need to find the people responsible for this attack.

“We are examining CCTV from the area and carrying out house-to-house enquiries. We have also increased patrols in the area.

“There may be people who witnessed the incident who could hold key information for our investigation. We would like to speak them as soon as possible.

“If you saw something that night, or have information that could help our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 5 of 1 February 2018.

Any report can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website www.crimestoppers-uk.org