Memory Walk taking place in Leamington this weekend

The Leamington Memory Walk takes place on Saturday - and a man from the town is urging people to join him to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Shaun Reynolds and his family have signed up to take part in the walk after his mum passed away from dementia.

He said: “I will always remember the day I went to visit my mum with my wife and her grandson, who was young at the time and adored by his grandma.

“We walked in and for a period of time, she had no idea who we were. It was very upsetting for us all.

“My dad, bless him, tried to lighten the situation and turn it into a game, but you could see the pain in his eyes and hear it in his voice. Not long after that we lost my mum.

“My mum and dad were married for 50 years and my dad passed away 18 months after my mum, as he said that he had lost his rock.

“Even though my dad didn’t have dementia I believe dementia took both of my parents, so I will be thinking about my dad when I’m walking too.

“Dementia is so cruel and the more people that are aware and help to raise money to find a cure can only be a wonderful thing.

“If taking part in the Memory Walk will raise a donation that can make a difference for just one person, I will cherish that.”

Joining Shaun and other walkers on the day will be Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. He said: “It’s great to be joining forces with so many people in my constituency at Leamington’s Memory Walk to try and fight Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“It is so important to remember those who have passed away and are still living with dementia as it can devastate the lives of those diagnosed, and the lives of their families and friends.

“The money raised will be used to support those people living with dementia, their carers and their family members; as well as funding research into improved treatments and finding a cure.

“I’m very proud to be supporting the Alzheimer’s Society and would encourage everyone to get involved and sign up to their nearest Memory Walk to show support for those in every community affected by dementia.”

The Memory Walk will take place at 10am in Victoria Park in Leamington on Saturday.

