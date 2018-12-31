Members of former US boy band in Warwickshire over Christmas

Members of a former US boy band spent time in Warwickshire over the Christmas period.

Around Christmas Day and Boxing Day two of the three Jonas Brothers and their families were in the county.

Two of the three former members of the Jonas Brothers were in Warwickshire over Christmas.

The band was formed in 2005 and they went on to have four albums as well as having their own films.

In 2013 the group broke up.

Instagram posts by the Jonas Brothers and their families show them to be exploring Chesterton Windmill in Leamington.

One of the photos shows Nick and Joe Jonas along with their brother Frankie and other family members at the base of the windmill.

Kevin Jonas, who was the third band member, was not in the photos.

Another photo uploaded by Nick Jonas shows them on The Old Gated Road.