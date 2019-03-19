Cute, newborn lambs at Warwickshire's agricultural college are waiting to enchant visitors.

Members of the public are being invited to come and meet the first lambs of spring at Moreton Morrell College. The college, known for its land-based courses since its founding in 1948, covers 750 acres of Warwickshire countryside and home to Nether Moreton Farm.

Farm manager Henry Dingle with the lambs

The event, which takes place from Saturday 23 to Sunday March 24 from 10.30am to 4pm, will give visitors the opportunity to meet newborn lambs at the farm, climb on a tractor and find out about how the livestock is cared for. The popular family event made a welcome return to the college in 2018 when visitors witnessed over 40 live births and youngsters got to hold and bottle-feed pet lambs.

Farmer Manager, Henry Dingle said: “Last year hundreds of visitors enjoyed the spectacle of lambs being born so we are really looking forward to opening the farm gates once again. Our flock began lambing in early March so hopefully the timing will be right for what will be a memorable weekend.”

The mixed farm which features a flock of over 500 sheep, 400 beef cattle and arable crops is an independent commercial unit but also functions as an educational resource for agricultural and countryside management students. It provides hands-on experience and allows them to work directly with farm staff on a one-to-one basis and participate in all the daily duties including lambing, feeding, bedding and the general management of livestock.

As well as being able to visit the lambing shed, members of the public will also be able to enjoy tours of the Animal Welfare centre which houses over 100 species of animals including meerkats, raccoon dogs and lots of other exotic creatures.

Tickets in advance cost £15 for a family ticket (two adults and two children), adult £6 and child £3. To purchase go to www.wcg.ac.uk/lambing