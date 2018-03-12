Animal lovers are being invited to come and meet the first lambs of spring at Moreton Morrell College this weekend.

The event, which takes place from Saturday March 17 to Sunday March 18, will give visitors the opportunity to meet newborn lambs at the farm, climb on a tractor and find out about how the livestock is cared for.

Farmer manager Henry Dingle said: “Our flock of ewes began lambing in late February so if the timing is right, you might be lucky enough to witness the special moment of a lamb actually being born.”

The event will run from 10.30am to 4pm on both days. Buy tickets here