Meet Santa in Leamington and support Rotary Club charities

Children can meet Father Christmas at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington on two Saturdays and Sundays in December and help raise money for the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s chosen charities.

Santa will be on the upper level of the shopping centre next the Claire’s Accessories on Saturdays December 9 and 16 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday December 10 and 17 from 11am to 3pm.

He loves to chat with children about their Christmas toy list and give them a special toy while their relatives take photos.

The charge is £5 for the first child and £2 each for the 2nd and 3rd, with no charge for any additional children.

Every family has a chance to win a big teddy bear in the free raffle.