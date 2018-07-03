Meet Kenilworth writers at bookshop's 'Small Press Day'

Several Kenilworth writers will head to Kenilworth Books to answer questions during the shop's 'Small Press Day', which celebrates smaller publishers.

Small Press Day will be held on Saturday July 7 at the shop in Talisman square, and is in its third edition.

Kenilworth historians Graham Gould, Peter James and Robin Leach will all be present to talk about their latest research and books.

Poets Oliver Comins and Chris Burleigh will also head to the event to speak about their recently-published poetry collections.

Children's author Chris Davies will speak about his books set on 'Prickly Pong Island', and graphic novel author Jason Cobly will also be at the event.

Kenilworth Books' owner Judy Brook said: "We are looking forward to welcoming a wonderful mix of small publishers and local authors to the bookshop to celebrate."