McDonald’s in Leamington reopens after makeover

McDonald’s in Leamington officially reopened this week after having a makeover.

The fast food restaurant on the Parade has received a major digital makeover following investment from local franchisee Ismail Anilmis and was officially re-opened by Leamington Mayor, Caroline Evetts on December 5.

To improve the speed and ease of ordering, customers now have the option to use one of the restaurant’s self-order kiosks.

These allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals.

Table service has also been introduced.

Franchisee Ismail Anilmis, who owns and operates 10 restaurants across Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, including the one in Leamington, said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible - whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“When ordering with the new kiosks customers will have the option to make different food choices, for example, swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”