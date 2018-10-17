Manhunt for pair who allegedly killed man and dumped body in wood near Kenilworth

Two men wanted for kidnap and double murder allegedly dumped one of the bodies in a wood near Kenilworth, police have claimed.

Detectives have now launched a major manhunt for Ryan Hobday and Ben Whyley, both 29 and from Coventry, who are wanted in connection with the murders.

Daniel Shaw and Johnny Robbins. Detectives investigating the murder of a man and the kidnap and disappearance of a second man from Coventry have released details of two men wanted in connection with the offences. Photo: SWNS

Daniel Shaw, 28, died after he was shot in the chest outside his home just days after another man, Johnny Robbins, 33, was kidnapped.

Police believe Mr Robbins was taken to Mr Shaw’s home before he was tortured and murdered and his body dumped in Crackley Woods to the north of Kenilworth.

They also released CCTV of a man who may have witnessed Mr Shaw being gunned down outside Copland Place in Tile Hill at 11.15pm on Sunday March 25.

His brutal killing came after Mr Robbins was kidnapped and tortured on March 21.

Police would like to speak to this man. Photo: SWNS

Police believe he was murdered but have yet to find his body.

Mr Robbins’ dog Rogan was discovered wandering Crackley Woods days after his disappearance.

Police searched the nature reserve and found a burned out white 1 Series BMW which they believe is connected to the Mr Robbins’ kidnap.

Two men, aged 22 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of his murder and have been released pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett, of West Midlands Police, said: “We have made significant progress with this complex investigation.

“I can now confirm that we know Johnny Robbins was taken to Daniel Shaw’s home in Torrington Avenue and that their murders are linked.

"I’d urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity of 368 Torrington Avenue between Wednesday 21 March and Sunday 25 March who hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch.

“I’m also really keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the grounds of Lime Tree Park social club in Tile Hill on the afternoon of Wednesday 21 March.

“Did you see any signs of disorder or odd behaviour on the car park of that location, or vehicles arriving at or leaving from the club at speed?”

Police launched an appeal for witnesses alongside Mr Shaw’s mum Jean Spencer and his sister Blossom Shaw.

Mr Robbins’ mum Ginnie and sister Vicky also urged people with information to come forward.

Timeline:

March 21: Johnny Robbins kidnapped and taken to Daniel Shaw’s home, 368 Torrington Avenue, Coventry. Police believe he was tortured and murdered.

March 21: Disorder in the car park of the Lime Tree Park social club, half-a-mile from Mr Shaw’s home.

March 22: A burnt out BMW found at the entrance of Crackley Woods

March 23: Member of the public finds Mr Robbins' dog wandering the woods.

March 25: Daniel Shaw is shot dead outside Copland Place, Coventry, at 11.15pm.

October 17: Police launch manhunt for suspected murderers Ryan Hobday and Ben Whyley.