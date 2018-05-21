Man wanted after failing to appear at Leamington court

Warwickshire Police is appealing to the public to help locate a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court in Leamington.

Kelvin Taylor, 45, failed to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court on September 13, 2017 and February 6, 2018.

He was due to appear in relation to charges of driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He is thought to have links to Shipston-on-Stour, Moreton-in-Marsh and Stow-on-the-Wold.

Enquiries are currently ongoing to locate him and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call PC Craig Purcell from Warwickshire Police on 101.