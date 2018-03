A man in Wellesbourne had to be rescued from the roof of his car after getting stuck in a ford.

At 4.31pmon the March 12 Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a man marooned on the roof of his car in the ford on Walton Road.

One fire engine from Stratford Fire Station was mobilised.

He was rescued by firefighters using dry suits and water sled and taken to a nearby residence safe and well.