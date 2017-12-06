Man in 20s seriously injured after crash near Southam and Napton-on-the-Hill

A man in his 20s was seriously injured after a crash between Southam and Napton-on-the-Hill last night.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A425 between Southam and Napton-on-the-Hill at 4.50pm yesterday following a two-car collision.

Two ambulances, a senior paramedic officer and the Critical Care Car from The Air Ambulance Service with a doctor on board were all sent to the scene.

The man who was in one of the cars had serious injuries from the crash.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “The driver of one car, a man in his 20s, was trapped in the vehicle due to the damage caused in the collision.

“Upon assessment, ambulance staff found he had sustained serious multiple injuries.

“Whilst they began to administer emergency treatment to the man, the fire service worked carefully around them to cut the man from the wreckage.

“Due to the man’s serious condition, he was given advanced pain relief before being fully immobilised and alerted by ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The doctor travelled in the ambulance to continue treatment en route.

“The driver and passenger from the second car, a woman and child, suffered minor injuries and received treatment by ambulance staff on scene but didn’t require hospital treatment.”