Man dies after being hit by train at Kenilworth Station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Kenilworth Station this morning (Wednesday August 29).

British Transport Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene at 10.28am.

An ambulance spokesman said: "On arrival, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

West Midlands Railway and Cross Country services between Leamington and Coventry have been cancelled.

Passengers will be able to use their tickets on the 11 bus service.

British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.