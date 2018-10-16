Man covered in blood handcuffed after major police incident near Ryton

A bloodied man was handcuffed by police after a serious incident near Ryton this morning (Tuesday October 16).

A crash between two vehicles happened near the roundabout of the A423 and Leamington Road at around 8.30am.

The incident is causing traffic chaos

A shirtless man was then seen covered in blood in the middle of the roundabout by an eyewitness. A police officer was seen holding a Taser in the incident. It is unknown if it was used.

Another eyewitness saw a weapon, believed to be a machete, in the grass, and said the man was handcuffed by police.

Several ambulances and police cars are at the scene and are telling drivers to find alternative routes.

Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.