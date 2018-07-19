Man charged following car chase that started when he was spotted near Leamington

A man has been charged following a police pursuit through Warwickshire and Coventry.

The pursuit took place after officers spotted a vehicle on the A46 near Leamington that had allegedly previously failed to stop for police.

The car was spotted again in Burton Green where the pursuit began after it failed to stop for officers.

The car was pursued for over half an hour through Berkswell, Meriden, and Coventry, before being abandoned in Park Wood, Tile Hill, Coventry.

A short time later, Justin Paul Scott-Horscroft, 18, from Coventry, was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, failure to stop, possession of a knife, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence. He will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Friday July 20.

Another car tried to ram officers during the pursuit and officers are continuing their investigation to identify the driver of this vehicle. This car was later found abandoned and was seized by police.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.