A man was arrested under suspicion of drink driving after a crash near Wellesbourne yesterday (Monday August 28).

At approximately 5am a crew from Wellesbourne Fire Station was called to a crash involving a single vehicle which had collided with a tree.

The car in the aftermath of the crash. Photo: Wellesbourne Fire Station

The car's engine had been ripped out by the impact of the crash.

The driver was able to walk away from the vehicle and was taken to hospital. He was later arrested under suspicion of drink driving.