Man arrested after assault in Leamington leaves woman with head wound

A 34-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested following an assault in the town which left a woman in her twenties with a head wound.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following the incident opposite the Salvation Army building in Chapel Street on Wednesday June 6 at around 6.05pm.

He has now been bailed following his arrest.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with enquiries to call 101 quoting incident 352 of June 6.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org