Major Ryton incident involving armed men 'attempted murder'

A major police incident near Ryton yesterday (Tuesday) involving several men is being treated as attempted murder.

Police were called at approximately 8.40am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a number of vehicles on the A445 Leamington Road.

A police car at the scene yesterday

An altercation then took place between several men, some of whom were believed to be holding bladed objects.

Two men aged in their thirties sustained head and neck wounds and were taken to hospital by ambulance - their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two vehicles involved in the collision - including a white Audi - left the scene shortly afterwards and were subsequently involved in two further collisions on the A423 and at the roundabout where the A423 and the A445 roads cross.

A 20-year-old man from Middlesex and a 24-year-old man from London who were both arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm remain in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jon Belcher from Warwickshire Police, said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we are currently treating this an isolated and targeted incident.

"We will have officers carrying out additional patrols in the area while we investigate the incident and if anyone has any concerns, please speak with them.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incidents or who may have any information - no matter how insignificant - to please come forward. We would also ask anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage of the incident to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 80 of 16 October 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted directly to Warwickshire Police here