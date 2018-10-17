Major delays after reported six vehicle collision on the M40 near Warwick and Leamington

Motorists are being warned of long delays on the M40 after a multiple vehicle collision.

There are long delays on the M40 northbound in Warwickshire, due to a collision involving six vehicles between junctions 15 (for the A46 Warwick bypass) and junction 15 (for the A3400 Stratford Road)

Lanes two and three are closed on the northbound side and traffic on the remaining lane is at a standstill. Queues are stretching back as far as between junctions 12 and 13.

Traffic was released from behind the scene at 5.30pm but Highways England has warned it will take time for them to clear the scene, reopen the lanes, and allow all the queuing vehicles through.

Traffic on the southbound side has also slowed significantly in the area of the collision.

Warwickshire Police along with the ambulance and fire service are on the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3.41pm to reports of a collision on the M40 between junctions 15 and 16 involving multiple vehicles.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

"The incident is still ongoing and we still have vehicles at the scene.

"One patient has been taken to Warwick Hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and may wish to consider alternative routes. Traffic on main roads, particularly those leading to junction 15, is already building up.