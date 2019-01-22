Magistrate’s court listings for Leamington and surrounding area (published January 18,2019)

The following cases have all recently been heard at Leamington Magistrates Court at the Warwickshire Justice Centre (pictured right).

Carl Andrew Herbert, 42, of Grange Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £165 costs for drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Ragbhir Kang, 42, of Peabody Way, Warwick, was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £1,166 and ordered to pay £251 costs for drink driving.

Barry Lee Ward, 29, of Southorn Court, The Crest, Leamington, was given a community order with a rehabillitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £135 costs for assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Charles Fletcher Fathers, 26, of no fixed address, Leamington, was jailed for 14 days and ordered to pay £115 costs for theft and for failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed on him following release from a period of imprisonment.

Daniel Adam Marriott, 37, of Crompton Street, Warwick, was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £200 compensation for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

Karl Alfred Welsby, 54, of Ranelagh Terrace, Leamington, was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £70 costs for theft.

Richard Raymond Adams, 26, of King Johns Road, Kineton, was banned from driving for 38 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £165 costs for drink driving.

David John Fellows, 50, of Woodside Park, Ryton, was fined £100 and ordered to pay £60 costs for breaching the terms of a community order.

Kieran James Craig Howchin, 22, of Kingfisher Drive, Southam, was served with a domestic violence protection order.

Christopher Considine, 25, of Edmondscote Road, Leamington, was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £165 costs for drink driving.

Sam William Goodfellow, 24, of Mayswood Road, Wootton Wawen, was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £438 and ordered to pay £179 costs for drink driving.

Timothy Gordon Harrington, 54, of Masters Road, Leamington, was discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £20 for theft.

Adam Stephen Perrins, 36, of Warwick Place, Leamington, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £109 compensation and £70 costs for two counts of theft.

Anthony Mark Brown, 48, of Verdon Close, Whitnash, was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £1,009 and ordered to pay £185 costs for drink driving, failing to stop after causing injury to a police officer and driving without due care and attention.

Mitchell Robson Morgan, 34, of Laurel Drive, Stockton, was given a community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, a restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £155 costs for harassment.

Renata Roncalli Javatieri Viera, 35, of Ashford Gardens, had her driving licence endorsed with six penalty points and was fined £70 and ordered to pay £30 costs for using a mobile telephone while driving.