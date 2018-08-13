Made in Chelsea stars to join meal packing event in Warwick

Stars from a reality TV show will be joining an army of volunteers for a meal packing event to help the world’s most vulnerable people.

Forever Living Products, which has a branch at Longbridge Manor, will be hosting a ‘Rise Against Hunger’ food packing event.

Harry Baron with Melissa Tattam. Photo submitted.

At last year’s event around 500 volunteers packed 135,000 meals in the course of a day for those who are in vulnerable situations across the world.

Joining the team of volunteers at this year’s event will be Made in Chelsea stars Harry Baron and his girlfriend Melissa Tattam.

This year the team at Forever Living in Warwick have set themselves the target of packing 150,000 meals during the event on Sunday (August 19)

Warwick mayor Richard Eddy will also attending and the Forever Living team are appealing for people to sign up as volunteers for the event.

There will be three packing shifts on the day and volunteers are asked to turn up at least 15 minutes before their

packing time for registration.

The times are 10am to noon, 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5pm.

As well as the meal packing there will also be face-painting, food stalls, music and lots of other activities.

The forever Living team will be asking the volunteers on the day to make a £15 donation in addition to giving their time to pack - to help cover the costs of the food being packed.

To volunteer at the food packing event contact the events team at Forever Living on: 01926 626628