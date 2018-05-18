M&S in Leamington to host royal wedding event with giveaways to customers

Marks and Spencer at the Royal Priors in Leamington will be hosting a party to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tomorrow (Saturday).

From 10am the in-store café will be transformed into a party fit for a royal occasion, featuring a screening of the nuptials, and the opportunity to send a personalised photo message to the happy couple at the M&S selfie booth – complete with props.

M&S is offering all attendees limited edition Royal Wedding flags and bags, and the first ten guests will also be treated to a special Royal Wedding gift hamper full of treats.

In-store throughout the day, customers will be able to enjoy free tastings of M&S’s Delacourt champagne and wedding cake selection