Loch Fyne in Kenilworth to close on New Year's Day

Loch Fyne in Kenilworth is set to close on New Year's Day, it has been announced.

A statement on its website read: "We are sorry to say that our Kenilworth restaurant will be permanently closed from the 1st January 2019 and we wanted to say thank you for being a loyal customer.

"We are aware that some of you may have placed bookings with us and we are sorry that we will be unable to deliver these for you. A member of the team will be in touch to resolve this with you directly."

The nearest Loch Fyne will be in Knowle once the Kenilworth restaurant shuts.

The owners of the Loch Fyne brand, Greene King, had already sold two other restaurants in 2018.

Greene King has been contacted for comment.