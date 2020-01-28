Leek Wootton church to host snowdrop walk

All Saints' Church in Leek Wootton will host a snowdrop walk event early next month.

The snowdrop walk will be held at 2.30pm on Sunday February 9.

Snowdrop

All ages are welcome on the but it is not suitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs.

Refreshments will be available.

Parking is available in the church car park on Church Lane off Warwick Road in Leek Wootton.

Those with limited mobility could enjoy the snowdrops in the churchyard and then drive down to the arboretum.

Snowdrops are often the first flowers of the year and are seen as a sign of hope as they flower even in frost and snow. They can be in flower from early January until March.