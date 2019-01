The second Kenilworth Community in Action event promoting all sorts of voluntary groups in the town will return this February.

The event, held Kenilworth Methodist Church in Priory Road on Saturday February 9, gives people to find out more about the voluntary groups and societies that do many different things in the town.

Conferences for the groups will be held in the morning, and the event will open to the public at 1.30pm, before closing at 4pm.

Entry is free, all are welcome to attend.