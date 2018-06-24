Leamington woman with footballer's name stars in TV World Cup adverts

A Leamington woman who shares her name with a former England star is featuring in a TV ad campaign running throughout the World Cup.

Ashleigh Cole is one of several tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts appearing in Screwfix adverts on ITV during the tournament.

The company has found customers who share names with England’s footballing greats, throwing light on tradespeople and putting them front and centre as the true legends this summer.

Ashleigh Cole is shown raking the lawn, then confidently kicking away stray plastic plant pot from her path with her left foot, just like the former England defender Ashley Cole.

Ashleigh said: “It’s fantastic to be involved in the Screwfix ads and be part of such an iconic sporting event. When I first got the call to ask if I would be interested in taking part I thought, what a great idea.

"It’s been a surreal experience but so much fun and I feel like I’ve made good friends with the other names. I do feel like a local celebrity and my friends are really looking forward to seeing me on the small screen over the coming weeks.”