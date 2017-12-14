Leamington woman recognised for more than 30 years of service with Warwick charity

A Leamington woman who has served a Warwick charity for more than 30 years has been recognised with a special award.

Cheryll Rawbone, who works for insurance company Gallagher in Coventry, was given an ‘Unsung Hero’ award at the recent 'Gallagher Gives Awards 2017' for her long contributions to The Friendship Project.

The charity helps children in need by pairing them with an older friend to help develop their interests.

Cheryll, now chair of The Friendship Project, has been with the charity since it was founded in 1986.

Her role as chair is very hands-on. She is involved in managing employees, recruiting volunteers, raising money, promoting the charity, and helping

organise events for the children.

Along with her award, Gallagher also gave Cheryll £2,500 to give to charity, which she donated to The Friendship Project.

Cheryll said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this recognition, and for the charity that I have been closely involved with for over 30 years to benefit from a £2,500 prize donation.

"My thanks go to my colleagues for nominating me for the award, and also for their ongoing practical help and support for The Friendship Project.”