Leamington’s Royal Bank of Scotland branch will shut as part of nationwide closures

Royal Bank of Scotland has confirmed that Leamington town centre’s branch is set to close.

The bank announced on May 1 it planned to shut 162 branches across England and Wales at the cost of 792 jobs, with staff offered voluntary redundancy.

The Leamington branch in Regent Street has been named as one of the banks and is earmarked to shut in November 2018.

An RBS spokesperson said: “We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum.”

The Rugby branch is also set to close.

Royal Bank of Scotland said since 2014 branch transactions have been down by 30 per cent.

During the same period there has been a 53 per cent increase in the number of customers using mobile banking and mobile transactions have increased by 74 per cent.

RBS will be writing to customers of affected branches to highlight the alternative ways to bank in their area.

RBS has said that technology has been developed which means that customers of Royal Bank of Scotland can now use NatWest branches for their everyday banking, such as withdrawing cash, checking balances or paying in (and vice versa).

Additionally, personal and business customers will be able to access a range of services at either a Royal Bank of Scotland or NatWest branch, including payments, international services, account detail changes and mandates.

In order to support Royal Bank of Scotland customers with these services and their banking needs, members of staff will be dedicated to nearby NatWest branches to offer assistance.

Not all customers are comfortable or familiar with using online or mobile banking, so the bank has created a new specialist taskforce of TechXperts who will be dedicated to supporting customers with training and support with digital skills.