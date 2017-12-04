Leamington Rotary Club’s Trees of Light help people who have lost loved ones

Losing a family member at any age is difficult, which is why The Myton Hospices has a dedicated bereavement service for adults and children and one of the reasons why the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa is raising money for the charity through its Christmas Trees of Light campaign.

Charlotte McKendry’s grandad, Ray Horley, died in 2009 of Leukaemia.

He had wanted to come to Warwick Myton Hospice but sadly never made it.

The Macmillan Nurse who was supporting Raymond’s family contacted Myton’s children’s bereavement service, Rainbow Ripples, seeing that Charlotte, 15, and her sister Sophie, 13, could benefit from having someone to talk to.

Charlotte found the service really useful and continued to regularly attend the Rainbow Ripples workshops until she was 18 and she was invited back by the counselling leader to be a facilitator.

She said: “I found the workshops very therapeutic because we did lots of arts and crafts, and there were older children who came too.

“It was predominantly younger children but you all build up a relationship because you know you’re all in the same boat.”

In the last 12 months, the Myton Hospices have worked with and supported more than 1,400 patients and their families across Warwickshire and Coventry via its hospices, patient and family support services and in the community through Myton at Home.

Myton needs to raise over £8.8 million this year to run its services.

Donations to the fundraising campaign may be made right through until January 6 by using the form in the brochures available in Leamington from the town hall, the Royal Priors shopping centre and the box office at the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Room - and in Whitnash from St Margaret’s church and the library in Franklin Road.

Donations can also be made online at http://www.mytonhospice.org/ TreesOfLight