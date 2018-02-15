Leamington Rotary Club is again offering inexpensive holidays to Blackpool

Leamington and Kenilworth Rotary Clubs are offering an inexpensive week at the seaside during July and August,

These holidays to Blackpool are offered to anyone who would benefit from an affordable holiday and particularly older people.

The holidays include coach travel to and from Blackpool, bed and breakfast in an en-suite room and a three course evening meal with a choice from the menu, plus a special night out which includes entertainment, bingo and sandwiches.

The week long holiday costs just £185 for those sharing a room, with a supplement of £40 for single occupancy of a double/twin room.

The only requirements are that you must be able to manage getting on and off the coach and manage stairs in the hotel.

There are two dates available July 12 and August 9.

Call 335364 to reserve a place and ask for an application form.