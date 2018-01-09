Leamington Rotary Club celebrates Myton Hospices fundraising campaign success

Rotarians in Leamington are celebrating having raised a “magnificent sum for a magnificent cause” in their Trees of Light charity campaign over the Christmas period.

The campaign, organised by the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa, raised £5,500 for the Myton Hospices.

Like in previous years, the club put two giant Christmas trees outside Leamington Town Hall and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash and asked people to make a donation and dedicate a tree light to a loved one.

Club president Brian Bassett said: “The trees have been a splendid sight and once again they have given so many people the chance to remember absent family and friends who could not share Christmas with them. A huge number of individuals have made all this possible; this is a superb example of what can be achieved when a community comes together.

“We are most grateful to the townsfolk of Leamington and Whitnash for their immense support and generosity.”

Club members have paid tribute to the work which the Myton Hospices carry out throughout the year.

Myton Hospices community fundraiser Rachael Stevens said: “We are so thrilled by the amount the Trees of Light have raised for Myton.

“A huge thank you to the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club for choosing to support Myton once again and for spreading the Christmas cheer at the same time. And thank you to everyone who donated -without your generosity we wouldn’t be able to continue supporting people with terminal and life limiting illnesses in Coventry and Warwickshire.”

For more information about the Myton Hospices or to make a donation visit the charity’s website www.mytonhospice.org