Leamington road race organiser takes up 10k challenge 14 years after founding event

Leamington’s annual charity run will see a first-time runner - the man who founded the event 14 years ago, over a pint.

Russell Hall, member of the Leamington Round Table and Clinical Director at Avonvale Veterinary Centre, founded the Wright Hassall Regency 10k in 2004 after a discussion with a friend over why the town didn’t have its own unique race event.

Despite being involved in organising the run every year since, he has not yet taken part.

But that is set to change on Sunday, April 15, when he will fire the starting gun before joining the runners on the course himself.

With the race just around the corner, and only a small number of places left for entrants to register, Russell has revealed why he decided to take part this time around.

Russell said: “I used to run four or five times a week, then I had children and I haven’t put on my trainers for six years.

“So I decided it’s high time I got fit again and thought what better way than committing to taking part in the Wright Hassall Regency 10k?

“The run came about after I was in a pub with a mate chatting about running races in the Midlands.

“We discussed why there is no race in Leamington Spa and he replied it was because I hadn’t organised one.

“So I bet him a pint that by the same time next year the first Leamington 10k would have taken place - I got my pint.”

The event has raised more than £275,000 since it began, with organisers hoping for a record amount of entries this year.

Russell added: “It feels fantastic to have played a part in raising money for local good causes.

“Organising the run has always been a group effort: Leamington Round Table members and the wider community all come together to help and Wright Hassall has generously sponsored us every year since its inception.

“To those who are still unsure whether to take part, my advice would be to get fit, help the community and get involved in a fantastic event.

For more information, and to enter the Wright Hassall Regency Run, log on to: www.regency10k.co.uk.