Leamington resident rescued from house fire after neighbours raised the alarm

Firefighters rescued a Leamington resident from a house fire after vigilant neighbours heard the smoke alarm going off.

The fire had started after the resident started cooking - but then fell asleep

Luckily for them, neighbours raised the alarm after hearing the smoke alarm going off.

The aftermath of the fire. Photos by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews arrived at the fire in Radcliffe Gardens, Leamington, last night (Monday) and managed to rescue the resident.

"The crews rescued the occupant then returned to extinguisher the fire," said a spokesperson for the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Thankfully the occupant only suffered minor smoke inhalation and was give the all clear by paramedics.

"The outcome could have been much worse without our rapid response and actions by the crews."

