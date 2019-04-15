Leamington pupils gifted new books

Children at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Leamington are enjoying reading a collection of new books thanks to a donation from Taylor Wimpey.

The homebuilder gifted £100 to the school to mark World Book Day, now in its 22nd year.

Dressing up for World Book Day

The initiative is a celebration of reading and aims to encourage children and young adults to come together to explore and enjoy literature. To mark the occasion, St. Joseph’s School held a parade in their school hall which was also attended by sales executives from Taylor Wimpey’s Meadowsweet Farm development.

Julia Wallace, headteacher at St. Joseph’s School, said: “Reading is such an important life skill and something that we encourage all of our pupils to do more of. Having new books to get stuck into helps to keep up an enthusiasm for reading and we would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation. We can’t wait to add to our library and share new stories with each other.”

Anne Wallace, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “Books are a fantastic way for children to learn about the world around them and to feed their imaginations. We’re proud to offer a donation to the schools in Leamington Spa to help them to celebrate World Book Day and hope that the new books will be enjoyed for years to come.”

The donation of book vouchers to St. Joseph’s School is one of many ways in which Taylor Wimpey is supporting the local communities in which it builds. To find out more, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.

St Joseph's School pupils enjoying World Book Day

Meadowsweet Farm is home to a collection of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, starting from £279,995. Visit the sales office in Harbury Lane, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, between 11am and 5pm seven days a week, or call 01926 351042. More information on Taylor Wimpey developments across the region is available at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.