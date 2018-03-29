Leamington project that helps homeless and vulnerable urgently appealing for Easter eggs

A project that helps homeless and vulnerable people in Leamington is urgently appealing for Easter Eggs.

Staff at the Leamington Spa Way Ahead Project, which is based at the Salvation Army in Chapel Street, are appealing to the public for donations of Easter eggs to help make their service users feel part of the community.

Inside the Way Ahead Project.

The project provides food, support and services for people who are homeless or vulnerable.

On March 13 the project posted an initial appeal on their Facebook Page but so far they have had no donations.

Yvonne McKinnon, project manager, said: “We put the appeal out on our Facebook Page on March 13 but we have had no donations.

“We just feel that Easter for everybody else is about family and spending time with families over the holidays.

“A lot of our service users don’t have that and we want them to feel included in any community events or holidays.

“They can feel so excluded and even the littlest gesture can help. Without the communities generosity we wouldn’t be able to help them.”

Yvonne is now launching an urgent appeal for Easter Eggs as there are only a few days left before the holidays.

She said: “It would be great if we could give every one of our service users an Easter egg.

“We have 40 service users so we really need 40 eggs.

“I think when we launched the appeal originally people thought they had to buy a lot of eggs or expensive eggs but even just a £1 Easter egg will make that difference.

“If people only bring one egg it will still make a difference.”

Any one who would like to donate an Easter egg should take their donation to project, which is based at the Salvation Army in Chapel Street.

The project will be open today (Thursday) from 9am to 4pm and on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Leamington Spa Way Ahead Project also regularly need donations of tea, coffee, sugar and laundry detergent and softener.