Leamington primary school pupils put athletic talents to the test

Hundreds of schoolchildren tested their sporting prowess during an annual county competition for five and six year-olds.

The scores of primary school pupils came together at Kingsley Preparatory in Leamington for the Central Warwickshire infant agility games.

Infant Agility Games at Kingsley

The competing schools included Briar Hill, Brookhurst, Clapham Terrace, Cubbington, Kingsway, Milverton, Our Lady and St Teresa’s, Radford Semele, Shrubland Street, St Joseph’s and St Peter’s from Leamington Spa, St Joseph’s School in Kenilworth, St Lawrence’s School in Napton-on-the-Hill and Coten End and Emscote Infant School in Warwick. It was a friendly competition but with a lot of determination, teamwork and supportive cheering throughout the day.

The Year 1 and 2 youngsters took part in different agility athletic events and games with some children trying new events for the first time. Emscote Infant School’s team were the overall winners.

The Kingsley School’s Sixth Form A-level PE students assisted in the planning and organisation of the event, along with sports ambassadors from both The Kingsley School and Campion School.

Sophie Windsor, head of PE at Kingsley, said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome our local community to our facilities. The infant agility event is a highlight of our year and seeing so many share our inclusive ethos of peer support, healthy competition and giving-things-a-go is an absolute joy. Many thanks to all.”

Infant Agility Games at Kingsley