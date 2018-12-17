Leamington primary school is top of the class

St Peter's Catholic Primary School is the best in the whole of Warwickshire new results data shows.

The school achieved well above average progress scores for Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and mathematics. Schools are awarded scores reflecting their pupils’ progress between KS1 and KS2 exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

St Peter's Catholic Primary School replaces Mappleborough Green CofE Primary School as the highest-ranking school in Warwickshire – though last year’s winner remains one of the best in the area.

Alveston CofE Primary School and Newton Regis CofE Primary School also performed well. At the other end of the scale, Wood End Primary School was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

St Peter's Catholic Primary School, in Leamington Spa, is a voluntary aided school which accepts children aged four to 11.

It has 105 registered pupils. Of them, 16 were 11 year olds eligible to take Key Stage 2 exams last year: nine boys and seven girls.

Pupils are expected to achieve scores of at least 100 in their Key Stage 2 exams. In St Peter's Catholic Primary School, the average grade awarded for reading was 111, for grammar, punctuation and spelling 113, and for maths 109.

The results mean that 88 per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard across the three subjects, and 13 per cent were high achievers.

As a result, the school achieved progress scores of 5.7 for reading, 3.3 for writing and 4.8 for mathematics, recognising the improvement students achieved in their final years of primary education. Scores of zero reflect average progress across schools, with positive and negative scores awarded for better or worse improvement in students' grades.

The top 10 schools in Warwickshire, according to their progress scores, were:

1) St Peter's Catholic Primary School (5.7 in reading, 3.3 in writing and 4.8 in mathematics)

=2) Newton Regis CofE Primary School (reading: 5.1, writing: 1.5, maths: 6.6)

=2) Alveston CofE Primary School (reading: 4.5, writing: 3.1, maths: 5.6)

4) Burton Green CofE Primary School (reading: 5.4, writing: 1.0, maths: 6.1)

5) Southam Primary School (reading: 4.6, writing: 3.6, maths: 3.7)

6) St Gregory's Catholic Primary School Stratford (reading: 4.2, writing: 3.5, maths: 3.5)

7) St Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School Warwick (reading: 4.7, writing: 3.4, maths: 2.9)

8) Ilmington CofE Primary School (reading: 4.0, writing: 4.6, maths: 2.3)

9) Temple Herdewyke Primary School (reading: 4.2, writing: 3.1, maths: 2.6)

10) Knightlow CofE Primary School (reading: 4.6, writing: 2.2 and maths: 2.2)

Meanwhile, at Wood End Primary School, average grades of 100 for reading, 102 for grammar, punctuation and spelling and 98 for mathematics meant the school received the lowest average progress scores in Warwickshire.

In reading, writing and mathematics the school was awarded well below average progress scores.

The worst five schools in Warwickshire, according to their average progress scores, were:

161) Wood End Primary School Atherstone (-5.7 in reading, -5.7 in writing and -6.5 in mathematics)

=159) The Priors School Southam (reading: -3.9, writing: -3.8, maths: -6.8)

=159) Henry Hinde Junior School Rugby (reading: -4.8, writing: -3.6, maths: -6.1)

158) Tysoe CofE Primary School Warwick (reading: -3.7, writing: -6.5, maths: -4.0)

157) Kingsway Community Primary School Leamington (reading: -5.2, writing: -2.1, maths: -6.4)

Pupils across Warwickshire achieved above average Key Stage 2 results for England. Average scores of 106 in reading, 107 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 105 in mathematics meant the local authority ranked 48th of England’s 152 authorities.

This was a rise from 58th in 2016-17.