Leamington PR firm says it with flowers for Valentine's Day at famous retirement village

A Leamington PR firm which is aiming to carry out 'acts of kindness' to celebrate its anniversary milestone year has brought some Valentine's Day love to a famous retirement village.

Staff from Newsline PR visited brought red roses and chocolates to the elderley residents of Lark Hill Community Village in Nottinghamshire last week.

Peter Robinson and Tom Payne of Newsline PR hand out chocolates and roses to residents at Lark Hill Community Village.

Two special recipients included Albert and Mary Mack, aged 95 and 92, who got engaged 26 years ago on Valentine’s Day.

Lark Hill was recently featured on the Channel 4 programme Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds.

The firm lavished the gifts on the residents as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, during which it will be giving back to the community with 40 acts of kindness.

The Newsline team will be visiting retirement homes and children’s hospitals, providing food for the homeless and offering free PR to charities in need throughout the year.

Newsline director Peter Robinson said: “It was fantastic visiting Lark Hill to meet the residents.

“They enjoyed their Valentine’s gifts and it was an absolute pleasure for us to present them.

“We are really looking forward to meeting and helping more people as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations.”

Mr Robinson gave a special thanks to Costcutter in Warwick Street, Leamington, which generously provided the roses, bouquets and chocolates for the Lark Hill residents at cost price.

Carl Walmsley, Lark Hill Village manager, said: “The residents were absolutely thrilled to receive the gifts and the visit from the Newsline team.

“It made Valentine’s Day even more special for them and we are so grateful. It put a smile on everyone’s faces.”