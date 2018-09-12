Leamington poet sharing poetry with Kenilworth Station passengers

A Leamington poet will be entertaining passengers waiting in Kenilworth Station's cafe over the next few weeks by reciting some of his work.

Matt Black will be visiting the station at various times to entertain customers. He will be performing until the start of Kenilworth Arts Festival on Thursday September 20.

He will be reading poems celebrating Kenilworth and Leamington, as well as other subjects such as train travel.

Matt said: "It’s wonderful to be able to offer poems in an interesting and unexpected way to people – and I hope very much that they enjoy them.

"I’m really excited about this and have taken the train already and written a story based on the journey between Coventry and Leamington."

Matt has previously performed poetry in a range of locations including festivals, arts centres, theatres, schools and colleges. He has also performed on Northern Trains and at Cheltenham Railway Station.

Fay Easton, head of stakeholder and community at West Midlands Railway said: “It’s great to see a local artist making use of the space in the community café at the station.

"With Kenilworth Arts Festival just around the corner, this is a great opportunity to give local performers a platform and to support events in the local area.”