Leamington neighbourhood plan draft goes out for public viewing this week

The first draft of the Leamington Neighbourhood Plan will be available to be viewed and commented on at drop in events in the town from this week.

The plan is a community-led planning document, overseen by Leamington Town Council, which will influence development in the town over the next 20 years or so.

Its various aspects include community and culture, green spaces and parks, retail and business support, housing and development and roads and transport.

It is linked to and bound by the constraints of Warwick District Council's wider Local Plan.

The events will take place from 10am to 4pm on each day starting at the Old Town Bazaar in Clemens Street on Thursday and running right up to March 15.

The list of events can be viewed by clicking here.

The plan can also be viewed online at www.leamingtonneighbourhoodplan.org.uk and at www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk.