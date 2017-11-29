Leamington Muslim association gives large donation to district food bank

Ahmadiyya Muslims in Leamington have made a generous donations of groceries to the Warwick District Food Bank.
Members of the Leamington Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, who worship at the mosque in Adelaide Road donated items to the collection throughout November and then delivered the goods to the Warehouse at the All Saints Church car park in Warwick.
Members have also been donating cash towards helping victims of the Rohingya crisis.
